2021 Porsche Cayenne

19,999 KM

Details Description

$90,822

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

PREM PLUS| LOW KMS| EXCLUSIVE WHEELS |COOLED SEATS

PREM PLUS| LOW KMS| EXCLUSIVE WHEELS |COOLED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

19,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147248
  • Stock #: 230709
  • VIN: WP1AA2AY4MDA09959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230709
  • Mileage 19,999 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 20,000KMS! STUNNING CAYENNE W/ PREMIUM PLUS PKG INCL. PREMIUM 21-IN CAYENNE EXCLUSIVE DESIGN ALLOYS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM BOSE SURROUND AUDIO, HEATED & COOLED MOJAVE BEIGE LEATHER SEATS, LANE CHANGE ASSIST AND 4-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ REAR HEATED SEATS! 360 cameras w/ front & rear park sensors, Porsche active safety, surrounding assist, navigation, power seats w/ memory system, customizable digital cluster, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, power liftgate, dash analog clock, drive modes, Off Road modes, Porsche puddle lights, auto dimming rearview, heated steering wheel, cruise control, garage door opener and Sirius XM!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

