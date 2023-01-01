$90,822+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 Porsche Cayenne
PREM PLUS| LOW KMS| EXCLUSIVE WHEELS |COOLED SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$90,822
- Listing ID: 10147248
- Stock #: 230709
- VIN: WP1AA2AY4MDA09959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,999 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 20,000KMS! STUNNING CAYENNE W/ PREMIUM PLUS PKG INCL. PREMIUM 21-IN CAYENNE EXCLUSIVE DESIGN ALLOYS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM BOSE SURROUND AUDIO, HEATED & COOLED MOJAVE BEIGE LEATHER SEATS, LANE CHANGE ASSIST AND 4-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ REAR HEATED SEATS! 360 cameras w/ front & rear park sensors, Porsche active safety, surrounding assist, navigation, power seats w/ memory system, customizable digital cluster, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, power liftgate, dash analog clock, drive modes, Off Road modes, Porsche puddle lights, auto dimming rearview, heated steering wheel, cruise control, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
