2021 Porsche Macan

29,700 KM

$87,977

+ tax & licensing
Bytek Volkswagen

613-701-0137

S

Location

Bytek Volkswagen

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

613-701-0137

29,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620205
  • Stock #: PC5573
  • VIN: WP1AB2A52MLB30207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PC5573
  • Mileage 29,700 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Two-Tone Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z7

