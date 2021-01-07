Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$195,964

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$195,964

+ taxes & licensing

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

613-745-7051

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

TRX Launch Edition | Anvil paint

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

TRX Launch Edition | Anvil paint

Location

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

  1. 6466800
  2. 6466800
  3. 6466800
  4. 6466800
  5. 6466800
  6. 6466800
  7. 6466800
  8. 6466800
  9. 6466800
  10. 6466800
  11. 6466800
  12. 6466800
  13. 6466800
  14. 6466800
  15. 6466800
  16. 6466800
  17. 6466800
  18. 6466800
  19. 6466800
  20. 6466800
  21. 6466800
  22. 6466800
  23. 6466800
Contact Seller

$195,964

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6466800
  • Stock #: TRXlaunch

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Is ItThe Official 2021 RAM 1500 TRX Launch Edition!

Level 2 Equipment Group 4x4 in Anvil paint.

Pricing is non-negotiable. Vehicle is built and ready to drive/ship home.



  • Engine:6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Engine
  • Transmissions: 8-Speed Automatic 8HP95 Transmission
  • Two-Tone Exterior:Anvil & Diamond Black Crystal


TRX Launch Edition:

  • TRX Red Interior Accents
  • AutoDimming Rearview Mirror w/ Digital Display
  • TRX Edition I/P Badge
  • HeadsUp Display
  • Pedestrian Emergency Braking
  • TRX Exterior Graphics
  • TRX Hood Graphics
  • 18x9inch Beadlock Alloy Wheels
  • Carbon Fiber Interior Accents
  • 4 Adjustable Cargo TieDown Hooks
  • Power DualPane Panoramic Sunroof
  • Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
  • Deployable Bed Step
  • Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop and Go
  • Harman/Kardon 19Speaker High Performance Audio
  • SprayIn Bedliner


TRX Level 2Equipment Group:

  • Leather Bucket Seats
  • Radio, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Pedals Memory Setting
  • Power Adjustable Pedals With Memory
  • Rear Ventilated Seats
  • Front Ventilated Seats
  • Rear 60/40 SplitFolding and Reclining Seat
  • Front Heated Seats
  • Rear Under Seat Compartment Storage
  • Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
  • SecondRow Heated Seats
  • Power 4Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
  • Power 8Way Adjustable Front Seats
  • LED Bed Lighting
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Wireless Charging Pad
  • BlindSpot and CrossPath Detection
  • Remote Start System
  • ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist
  • Trailer Brake Control


Other Equipment & Upgrades:

  • Mopar Offroad Style Running BoardInterested in this vehicle?

    Our team’s here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or book a Showroom visit and take it for a test drive!


    We’re located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3.


    Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?

    We’re proud to be a Top-Rated Dealership in Ottawa. Don’t take our word for it, read our 1,400+ Google Reviews!


    Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.  


    • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by our Used Vehicle Exchange Policy.
    • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.
    • Vehicles are sold certified with a multi-point safety inspection performed by factory-trained technicians.
    • We provide you with a peace-of-mind coverage for 36 days on all safety-related items.
    • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warranties at no extra cost.
    • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!
    • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.
    • Our complimentary shuttle service is available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.
    • Our service department includes a complimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.
    • We’re conveniently located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.
    • Smiles are always present and free at Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 85,101 KM
$22,220 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 26,988 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 14,265 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

Call Dealer

613-745-XXXX

(click to show)

613-745-7051

Alternate Numbers
613-604-9858
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory