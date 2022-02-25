Menu
2021 RAM 1500

5,500 KM

$52,599

+ tax & licensing
AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Classic Warlock

Location

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

5,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8361822
  • Stock #: AA456
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG2MS546587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,500 KM

613-909-3884

