2021 RAM 1500 Classic

36,834 KM

Details Description

$46,211

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW| HTD SEATS/STEERING| HARD TONNEAU

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW| HTD SEATS/STEERING| HARD TONNEAU

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10142586
  • Stock #: 230762
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4MS536088

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,834 KM

Vehicle Description

WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 8.4-IN TOUCH SCREEN, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, TRI-FOLD HARD TONNEAU COVER AND BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS!! 20-in alloys, 5.7L Hemi, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, leather-wrapped steering, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

