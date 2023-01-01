$46,211+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 CREW| HTD SEATS/STEERING| HARD TONNEAU
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$46,211
- Listing ID: 10142586
- Stock #: 230762
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT4MS536088
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,834 KM
Vehicle Description
WARLOCK CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 8.4-IN TOUCH SCREEN, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, TRI-FOLD HARD TONNEAU COVER AND BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS!! 20-in alloys, 5.7L Hemi, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, leather-wrapped steering, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
