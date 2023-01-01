Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> RAM 1500 Classic Express BLACK OUT PACKAGE BIG SCREEN  4x4 strong  V-8 5.7 L/345 </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Cruise Control</span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;> </span><span class=js-trim-text style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p><span class= data-wordcount=80> ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> ...</span></p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

42,950 KM

Details Description Features

$39,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1701200883
  2. 1701200883
  3. 1701200883
  4. 1701200883
  5. 1701200881
  6. 1701200883
  7. 1701200878
  8. 1701200881
  9. 1701200881
  10. 1701200881
  11. 1701200882
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT1MG536588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 42,950 KM

Vehicle Description

 RAM 1500 Classic Express BLACK OUT PACKAGE BIG SCREEN  4x4 strong  V-8 5.7 L/345 Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Cruise Control  ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 1988 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible for sale in Ottawa, ON
1988 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible 114,124 KM $17,871 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4X4 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4X4 169,488 KM $22,871 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS 142,158 KM $9,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic