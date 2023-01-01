$39,871+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$39,871
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 42,950 KM
Vehicle Description
RAM 1500 Classic Express BLACK OUT PACKAGE BIG SCREEN 4x4 strong V-8 5.7 L/345 Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Cruise Control
