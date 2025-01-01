$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,258KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6RR7KT8MG705974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1257
- Mileage 101,258 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD Fast Approvals, Easy Financing 115,705 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 138,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Fiat 500 X Lounge 173,859 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2021 RAM 1500 Classic