$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,567KM
VIN 1C6RR7FGXMS523229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,567 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport EXCELINE RLINE AWD | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF 25,180 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR XLE |HEATED SEATS |CARPLAY |17-IN ALLOYS |REAR CAM 143,060 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM|16IN ALLOYS 99,362 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2021 RAM 1500 Classic