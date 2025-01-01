$31,895+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels - $114.45 /Wk
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels - $114.45 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
Sale
$31,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,313KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT1MG519516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $33343 - is just $31895!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,313 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT1MG519516.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $114.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $41664 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Vinyl rear seat
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
$31,895
+ taxes & licensing>
2021 RAM 1500 Classic