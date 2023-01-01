$56,990+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 3500 HI RF EXT 15 NAVI
56,279KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443438
- Stock #: C12816
- VIN: 3C6MRVJG1ME559786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # C12816
- Mileage 56,279 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the job done with ease thanks to this versatile Ram ProMaster cargo van. This 2021 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van, designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers maximum storage, functionality, and simple configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction in all seasons while providing increased cargo capacity. While its Best-in-Class turning radius allows you to effortlessly manoeuvre in tight spaces.This van has 56,279 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6MRVJG1ME559786.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $192.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
