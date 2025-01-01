$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru ASCENT
Base 8-Passenger
2021 Subaru ASCENT
Base 8-Passenger
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,985KM
VIN 4S4WMAAD0M3437180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1376
- Mileage 39,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and advanced safety features with this 2021 Subaru Ascent Convenience, presented in a sleek black exterior complemented by a refined black interior. Designed to accommodate up to eight passengers, this midsize SUV is ideal for families seeking reliability and space without compromising on style.
Under the hood, the Ascent Convenience is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, delivering 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, it ensures confident handling and stability in various driving conditions
Inside, the cabin offers premium cloth upholstery, heated front seats, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, providing comfort for long journeys. The three-zone automatic climate control system ensures all passengers remain comfortable, regardless of their seating position.
Technology is at your fingertips with the 6.5-inch STARLINK multimedia system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, allowing seamless connectivity to your favourite apps and media. Additional conveniences include keyless entry, rearview camera, and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming.
Safety is paramount in the Ascent Convenience, equipped with Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lane Keep Assist. These features work together to provide peace of mind on every drive.
With its combination of spacious seating, advanced safety technologies, and reliable performance, the 2021 Subaru Ascent Convenience stands out as a compelling choice for those seeking a family-friendly SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience all that this exceptional vehicle has to offer.
Financing and Extended Warranty Available
Financing and Extended Warranty Available
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2021 Subaru ASCENT