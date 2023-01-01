2021 Subaru WRX

$38,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 9 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10009419

10009419 Stock #: 808769

808769 VIN: JF1VA1Z65M9808769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 808769

Mileage 29,947 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.