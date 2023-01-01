Menu
2021 Subaru WRX

29,947 KM

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Sport-tech LEATHER HK ROOF BK.CAM HEATED SEATS ONL

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

29,947KM
Used
  • Stock #: 808769
  • VIN: JF1VA1Z65M9808769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED * ACCIDENT FREE *** Simply put, the most fun you will have in a sedan spending the least amount of money!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, 6 speed manual gearbox, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive system, 268 horses under the hood, sport tuned suspension, 18 dark gunmetal grey alloy wheels, Brembo performance braking system, navigation, Harman Kardon sound system, streaming audio, SiriusXM radio, aluminum pedals, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, climate control, heated seats, backup camera, power moonroof, LED steering responsive headlamps, LED fog lights, welcome lighting, Subaru rear/side vehicle detection, proximity key with push start button, flat bottom leather wrapped steering wheel, auto headlamps, only 29,000kms all compliment this stunning 2021 Subaru WRX Sport Tech. Perfection and beyond!!

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

