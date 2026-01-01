$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru WRX
2021 Subaru WRX
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-260-0373
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26203
- Mileage 114,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the thrill of the road with this sporty 2021 Subaru WRX, a true driver's machine waiting for its next adventure at Janex Auto Sales. Dressed in a sophisticated GREY exterior and featuring a sleek BLACK interior, this sedan isn't just about performance; it's a statement. With a powerful 2L H4 Turbo engine paired with a classic manual transmission and Subaru's legendary All-Wheel Drive, this WRX is engineered to deliver an exhilarating and confidence-inspiring drive, no matter the conditions. Perfect for those who crave a connected and engaging driving experience, this four-door sedan offers practicality without compromising on the excitement. This particular gem has 114,612 km on the odometer, ready to embark on many more journeys.
This 2021 Subaru WRX is more than just a car; it's an invitation to embrace spirited driving. The potent 2L H4 Turbo engine is the heart of its performance, offering robust acceleration and thrilling responsiveness that will put a smile on your face with every shift. Paired with a precise manual transmission, you'll have complete control over the power, allowing you to truly connect with the road and optimize your driving experience. And of course, it wouldn't be a Subaru without the iconic All-Wheel Drive system, providing exceptional grip and stability, ensuring you can tackle winding roads and varied weather with unwavering confidence. Janex Auto Sales is proud to offer a vehicle that promises both excitement and everyday usability.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Subaru WRX:
- Turbocharged H4 Powerhouse: Unleash exhilarating acceleration and a dynamic driving experience with the potent 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
- Legendary All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with Subaru's renowned symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, offering unparalleled traction and confidence.
- Engaging Manual Transmission: Take full command of the road and enjoy the pure, unadulterated joy of shifting gears yourself.
- Sporty Sedan Design: Turn heads with its aggressive styling and athletic silhouette, a perfect blend of performance and practicality.
- Driver-Focused Interior: Immerse yourself in a cockpit designed for the enthusiast, with supportive seating and intuitive controls.
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