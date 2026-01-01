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<p>Get ready to experience the thrill of the road with this sporty 2021 Subaru WRX, a true drivers machine waiting for its next adventure at Janex Auto Sales. Dressed in a sophisticated GREY exterior and featuring a sleek BLACK interior, this sedan isnt just about performance; its a statement. With a powerful 2L H4 Turbo engine paired with a classic manual transmission and Subarus legendary All-Wheel Drive, this WRX is engineered to deliver an exhilarating and confidence-inspiring drive, no matter the conditions. Perfect for those who crave a connected and engaging driving experience, this four-door sedan offers practicality without compromising on the excitement. This particular gem has 114,612 km on the odometer, ready to embark on many more journeys.</p><p>This 2021 Subaru WRX is more than just a car; its an invitation to embrace spirited driving. The potent 2L H4 Turbo engine is the heart of its performance, offering robust acceleration and thrilling responsiveness that will put a smile on your face with every shift. Paired with a precise manual transmission, youll have complete control over the power, allowing you to truly connect with the road and optimize your driving experience. And of course, it wouldnt be a Subaru without the iconic All-Wheel Drive system, providing exceptional grip and stability, ensuring you can tackle winding roads and varied weather with unwavering confidence. Janex Auto Sales is proud to offer a vehicle that promises both excitement and everyday usability.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Subaru WRX:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged H4 Powerhouse:</strong> Unleash exhilarating acceleration and a dynamic driving experience with the potent 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.</li><li><strong>Legendary All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with Subarus renowned symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, offering unparalleled traction and confidence.</li><li><strong>Engaging Manual Transmission:</strong> Take full command of the road and enjoy the pure, unadulterated joy of shifting gears yourself.</li><li><strong>Sporty Sedan Design:</strong> Turn heads with its aggressive styling and athletic silhouette, a perfect blend of performance and practicality.</li><li><strong>Driver-Focused Interior:</strong> Immerse yourself in a cockpit designed for the enthusiast, with supportive seating and intuitive controls.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Subaru WRX

114,612 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle
14494570

2021 Subaru WRX

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
114,612KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jf1va1a60m9811820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26203
  • Mileage 114,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of the road with this sporty 2021 Subaru WRX, a true driver's machine waiting for its next adventure at Janex Auto Sales. Dressed in a sophisticated GREY exterior and featuring a sleek BLACK interior, this sedan isn't just about performance; it's a statement. With a powerful 2L H4 Turbo engine paired with a classic manual transmission and Subaru's legendary All-Wheel Drive, this WRX is engineered to deliver an exhilarating and confidence-inspiring drive, no matter the conditions. Perfect for those who crave a connected and engaging driving experience, this four-door sedan offers practicality without compromising on the excitement. This particular gem has 114,612 km on the odometer, ready to embark on many more journeys.

This 2021 Subaru WRX is more than just a car; it's an invitation to embrace spirited driving. The potent 2L H4 Turbo engine is the heart of its performance, offering robust acceleration and thrilling responsiveness that will put a smile on your face with every shift. Paired with a precise manual transmission, you'll have complete control over the power, allowing you to truly connect with the road and optimize your driving experience. And of course, it wouldn't be a Subaru without the iconic All-Wheel Drive system, providing exceptional grip and stability, ensuring you can tackle winding roads and varied weather with unwavering confidence. Janex Auto Sales is proud to offer a vehicle that promises both excitement and everyday usability.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Subaru WRX:

  • Turbocharged H4 Powerhouse: Unleash exhilarating acceleration and a dynamic driving experience with the potent 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
  • Legendary All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with Subaru's renowned symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, offering unparalleled traction and confidence.
  • Engaging Manual Transmission: Take full command of the road and enjoy the pure, unadulterated joy of shifting gears yourself.
  • Sporty Sedan Design: Turn heads with its aggressive styling and athletic silhouette, a perfect blend of performance and practicality.
  • Driver-Focused Interior: Immerse yourself in a cockpit designed for the enthusiast, with supportive seating and intuitive controls.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Janex Auto Sales

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1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

2021 Subaru WRX