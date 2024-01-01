Menu
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** The Subaru Crosstrek is the perfect blend of incredible full time symmetrical all wheel drive, versatility, safety and efficiency all found in a wagon that will provide steadfast reliability!! Finished in Cool Grey Khaki with matching black premium sport cloth seating surfaces, LED steering responsive headlamps, power moonroof, aluminum pedals, power drivers seat, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, EyeSight, reverse automatic braking, high beam assist, paddle shifters, X-Mode, start/stop technology, Si-Drive, proximity key with push start button, LED fog lights, leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper deicer, 17 alloy wheels, active torque vectoring, backup camera, only 20,739kms compliment this stunning 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

20,739 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
20,739KM
VIN JF2GTAGC1MH393902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 393902
  • Mileage 20,739 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** The Subaru Crosstrek is the perfect blend of incredible full time symmetrical all wheel drive, versatility, safety and efficiency all found in a wagon that will provide steadfast reliability!! Finished in Cool Grey Khaki with matching black premium sport cloth seating surfaces, LED steering responsive headlamps, power moonroof, aluminum pedals, power driver's seat, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, EyeSight, reverse automatic braking, high beam assist, paddle shifters, X-Mode, start/stop technology, Si-Drive, proximity key with push start button, LED fog lights, leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper deicer, 17 alloy wheels, active torque vectoring, backup camera, only 20,739kms compliment this stunning 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
