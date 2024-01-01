$25,958+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
AWD | EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241093
- Mileage 37,336 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 37,000 KMS! All-wheel drive w/ EyeSight incl. lane-keep assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, keyless entry, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
