2021 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
87,870KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE9MF064068
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, 4G WiFi
Affordable, full electric, and room for the whole family already sets this Model Y apart, all the bells and whistles from Tesla are just icing on the cake. This 2021 Tesla Model Y is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
As always, this Tesla Model Y was designed to top its class in safety, with a low center of gravity, rigid structure, and wide angle visibility. But don't make the assumption that it makes this compact SUV plain or boring. With a reported 3.5 second 0-60, a banging sound system, and an interactive touch display, this family adventure vehicle is an all-in-one entertainer and family hauler. For the future of driving, don't miss this Model Y.This SUV has 87,870 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Model Y's trim level is Long Range. It can be hard to decide what the coolest part is in this Tesla SUV. Is it the Tesla premium audio system with caraoke, streaming, smart device integration, traffic maps, Wi-Fi, and an internet browser? Maybe the heated seats, wood trim, synthetic leather upholstery, and a touch of modern design. But the exterior has a power liftgate, full glass roof, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, alloy wheels, and iconic Tesla styling. Not to mention Tesla Autopilot with lane keep assist, collision mitigation, and distance pacing cruise. Who can decide?
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
