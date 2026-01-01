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2021 Toyota 4Runner
Nightshade - Leather Seats - $390 B/W
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Nightshade - Leather Seats - $390 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$46,898
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,500KM
VIN JTEJU5JRXM5966878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $48774 - Our Live Market Price is just $46898!
The Toyota 4Runner is what a real adventure vehicles should look and feel like. This 2021 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 75,500 km. It's Blizzard Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is Nightshade. Ready to show its dark side this 4Runner Nightshade Edition is designed to arrive with attitude and comes with a luxurious interior featuring dark trim accents, leather heated and cooled front seats, a power sunroof, X-REAS sport suspension and a 8 inch touchscreen that features premium JBL speakers, embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB input, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dark chrome trim, remote keyless entry with remote start, power front seats, front & rear park assist sensors, front recovery tow hooks and skid plates, unique running boards, a tow hitch with 4 and 7 pin connectors, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, heated power side mirrors, fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $389.47 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $48774 - Our Live Market Price is just $46898!
The Toyota 4Runner is what a real adventure vehicles should look and feel like. This 2021 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 75,500 km. It's Blizzard Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is Nightshade. Ready to show its dark side this 4Runner Nightshade Edition is designed to arrive with attitude and comes with a luxurious interior featuring dark trim accents, leather heated and cooled front seats, a power sunroof, X-REAS sport suspension and a 8 inch touchscreen that features premium JBL speakers, embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB input, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include exclusive dark aluminum wheels, dark chrome trim, remote keyless entry with remote start, power front seats, front & rear park assist sensors, front recovery tow hooks and skid plates, unique running boards, a tow hitch with 4 and 7 pin connectors, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, heated power side mirrors, fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $389.47 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Safety Connect Tracker System
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Splash Guards
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels w/Locks
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Power Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3 Skid Plates
3.727 Axle Ratio
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
87 L Fuel Tank
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
GVWR: 2,858 kgs (6,300 lbs)
Engine: 4.0L DOHC V6 VVT-i
528.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
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Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$46,898
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Toyota 4Runner