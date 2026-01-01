$46,283+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
4WD
2021 Toyota 4Runner
4WD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$46,283
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,780 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4 w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, roof rack, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500