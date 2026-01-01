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4X4 w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, roof rack, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2021 Toyota 4Runner

70,780 KM

Details Description Features

$46,283

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14230082

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$46,283

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,780KM
VIN JTENU5JR1M5862023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,780 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow package, roof rack, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$46,283

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota 4Runner