2021 Toyota C-HR
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2021 Toyota C-HR
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,690KM
Used
VIN JTNKHMBXXM1127577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mag Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Lane Keep Assist!
The Toyota C-HR is a fun little crossover unlike anything else on the road. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 48,690 kms. It's mag grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our C-HR's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line Limited package is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with unique aluminum wheels, quilted leather heated seats with power front seats, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, SiriusXM, USB input and LED fog lights. Additional features include adaptive LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a a leather wrapped steering wheel, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Entune Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
2021 Toyota C-HR