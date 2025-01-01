$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Toyota C-HR
2021 Toyota C-HR
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,253KM
VIN JTNKHMBX1M1095098
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-9509
- Mileage 91,253 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 91,253 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 91,253 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Interior
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Front Center Armrest
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
13.2 Gal. Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: valvematic
Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVT) -inc: intelligence and shift mode
GVWR: 4,320 lbs
835# Maximum Payload
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Infiniti QX60 LUXE - Leather Seats 66,257 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Altima Platinum - Leather Seats 72,907 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2024 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUX, SUNROOF, 20" WHEELS, AWD 10,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Toyota C-HR