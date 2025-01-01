Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS!! 8-Inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and drive mode selector!!

2021 Toyota C-HR

75,642 KM

Details Description

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota C-HR

LOW KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA | ADAPT. CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle
13051619

2021 Toyota C-HR

LOW KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA | ADAPT. CRUISE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 13051619
  2. 13051619
  3. 13051619
  4. 13051619
  5. 13051619
  6. 13051619
  7. 13051619
  8. 13051619
  9. 13051619
  10. 13051619
  11. 13051619
  12. 13051619
  13. 13051619
  14. 13051619
  15. 13051619
  16. 13051619
  17. 13051619
  18. 13051619
  19. 13051619
  20. 13051619
  21. 13051619
  22. 13051619
  23. 13051619
  24. 13051619
  25. 13051619
  26. 13051619
Contact Seller

$24,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,642KM
VIN JTNKHMBX0M1106981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,642 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! 8-Inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and drive mode selector!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LOW KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA | ADAPT. CRUISE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR LOW KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA | ADAPT. CRUISE 75,642 KM $24,488 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV AWD | CARPLAY | 17IN ALLOYS | ADAPT. CRUISE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks SV AWD | CARPLAY | 17IN ALLOYS | ADAPT. CRUISE 54,890 KM $21,102 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SL | ONLY 40,000KMS!! | HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Sentra SL | ONLY 40,000KMS!! | HTD LEATHER |SUNROOF | NAV 40,142 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota C-HR