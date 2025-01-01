$24,488+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
LOW KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA | ADAPT. CRUISE
2021 Toyota C-HR
LOW KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA | ADAPT. CRUISE
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,642KM
VIN JTNKHMBX0M1106981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,642 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 8-Inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and drive mode selector!!
2021 Toyota C-HR LOW KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAMERA | ADAPT. CRUISE 75,642 KM $24,488
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$24,488
+ taxes & licensing>
2021 Toyota C-HR