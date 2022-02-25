Menu
2021 Toyota C-HR

15,187 KM

Details Description Features

$32,200

+ tax & licensing
$32,200

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2021 Toyota C-HR

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium LIKE NEW XLE PREMIUM ALLOYS CLOTH H

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium LIKE NEW XLE PREMIUM ALLOYS CLOTH H

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$32,200

+ taxes & licensing

15,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8415981
  • Stock #: 117125
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX2M1117125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 117125
  • Mileage 15,187 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Steering
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

