2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium - Heated Seats
5,231KM
Used
- VIN: JTNKHMBX5M1117152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0867
- Mileage 5,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty on the outside and comfortable on the inside, style is just the beginning of what the Toyota C-HR has to offer. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 5,231 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium. Upgrading to this XLE Premium package is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, heated sport seats with a power driver seat, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, USB input and a heated steering wheel. Additional features include LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Entune Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Keep Assist
Entune Audio
