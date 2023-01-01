Menu
ONLY 26,500 KMS!! LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SE W/ HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Toyota Camry

26,465 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

26,465KM
Used
VIN 4T1G11BKXMU041679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,465 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 26,500 KMS!! LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SE W/ HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

