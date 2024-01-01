$26,467+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry
SE | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | SAFETY SENSE
2021 Toyota Camry
SE | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | SAFETY SENSE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,467
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,272 KM
Vehicle Description
SE w/ heated leather-trimmed seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, lane-trace assist, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, paddle shifters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! -- *This vehicle was previously a daily rental
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500