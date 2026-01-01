$26,853+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry
SE Auto
2021 Toyota Camry
SE Auto
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,853
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261036
- Mileage 49,646 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 50,000KMS!! SE w/ Leather, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500