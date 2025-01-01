Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

35,000 KM

Details Features

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

12706854

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBEXM3139176

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # U10024
  Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2021 Toyota Corolla