$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid HYBRID | ONLY 44,000KMS | HTD SEATS | CARPAY | A/C
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid HYBRID | ONLY 44,000KMS | HTD SEATS | CARPAY | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251894
- Mileage 43,944 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 44,000KMS!! Loaded Hybrid w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warming, backup camera, automatic climate control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500