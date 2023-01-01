Menu
Account
Sign In
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC, LANE-TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 18-IN ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Toyota Highlander

68,237 KM

Details Description

$43,211

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Highlander

AWD | 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

AWD | 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$43,211

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,237KM
Used
VIN 5TDBZRBH8MS550765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,237 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC, LANE-TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 18-IN ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT PREMIUM 4x4| 5.3L V8 | CREW | SUNROOF |LEATHER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT PREMIUM 4x4| 5.3L V8 | CREW | SUNROOF |LEATHER 138,334 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 4x4| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW |HTD/COOLED LEATHER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 4x4| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW |HTD/COOLED LEATHER 22,646 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD DENALI ULTIMATE | DURAMAX | SUNROOF | 360 CAM |HUD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD DENALI ULTIMATE | DURAMAX | SUNROOF | 360 CAM |HUD 158,619 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander