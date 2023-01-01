$43,211+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
AWD | 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,237 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC, LANE-TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, 18-IN ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
