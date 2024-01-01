Menu
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

With a host of premium features, youll be able to take your family adventures to the next level with this Toyota Highlander! This 2021 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether youre looking to get away or just get around town, youll find the Highlanders bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where youre headed.This SUV has 83,755 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Highlanders trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a SofTex wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen thats paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, remote engine start, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include dual-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Toyota Highlander

83,755 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,755KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH7MS552240

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1993B
  • Mileage 83,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

With a host of premium features, you'll be able to take your family adventures to the next level with this Toyota Highlander! This 2021 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 83,755 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a SofTex wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, remote engine start, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include dual-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2021 Toyota Highlander