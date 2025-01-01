$48,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2021 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDFZRBH7MS140895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E10273
- Mileage 51,031 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
