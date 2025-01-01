Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

51,031 KM

Details Features

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

12884855

2021 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDFZRBH7MS140895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E10273
  • Mileage 51,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing>

2021 Toyota Highlander