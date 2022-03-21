Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

13,530 KM

Details

$65,428

+ tax & licensing
$65,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE AWD | HYBRID | SUNROOF | LEATHER

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE AWD | HYBRID | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$65,428

+ taxes & licensing

13,530KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8678732
  Stock #: G-220685
  VIN: 5TDGBRCH4MS518291

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 13,530 KM

Vehicle Description

This 8 passenger Highlander Hybrid XLE offers the space and capacity you need with the fuel efficiency you're looking for! Features include sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather interior, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, heated seats, backup camera, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights & high beams, all-wheel drive, tow package, drive mode select, power liftgate, full power group including power adjustable seat, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

