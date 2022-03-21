$65,428+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE AWD | HYBRID | SUNROOF | LEATHER
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$65,428
- Listing ID: 8678732
- Stock #: G-220685
- VIN: 5TDGBRCH4MS518291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,530 KM
Vehicle Description
This 8 passenger Highlander Hybrid XLE offers the space and capacity you need with the fuel efficiency you're looking for! Features include sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather interior, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, heated seats, backup camera, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights & high beams, all-wheel drive, tow package, drive mode select, power liftgate, full power group including power adjustable seat, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
