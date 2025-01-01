Menu
2021 Toyota Prius

82,000 KM

Details Features

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius

PRIME

12853913

2021 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKAMFP6M3176962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10103
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

