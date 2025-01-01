$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime 4DR SDN AT
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime 4DR SDN AT
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,296KM
VIN JTDKAMFP9M3196168
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,296 KM
Vehicle Description
As one of the best selling hybrids, this Toyota Prius continues to be the dominant choice in the hybrid market with amazing fuel economy, a spacious and comfortable interior. This 2021 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With the capability to run on either all electric or hybrid driving modes, the Prius Prime lets you strike a harmonious balance between necessity and desire. Its sculpted design, aerodynamic shape, and lightweight materials, combined with its proven hybrid technology, all work together to enhance performance while maximizing and redefining efficiency. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. This hatchback has 147,296 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Clearcoat Paint
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Tires: P195/65R15
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multi-point EFI and Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger, 5.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 8.8 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2021 Toyota Prius