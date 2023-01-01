$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 7 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10050519

10050519 Stock #: P1479

P1479 VIN: 2T3B1RFV0MW218812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,743 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Forward Collision Warning Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.