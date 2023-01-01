Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

36,174 KM

Details

$39,477

$39,477

XLE AWD| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS/WHEEL| BLIND SPOT

XLE AWD| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS/WHEEL| BLIND SPOT

36,174KM
  • Listing ID: 10164462
  • Stock #: 230772
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV5MW235880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,174 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT!! Backup camera, 117-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, power liftgate, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), terrain selection (Snow, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt) and auto headlights w/ auto highbeams!

