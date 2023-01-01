$39,477+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS/WHEEL| BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$39,477
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10164462
- Stock #: 230772
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV5MW235880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,174 KM
Vehicle Description
XLE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT!! Backup camera, 117-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, power liftgate, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), terrain selection (Snow, Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt) and auto headlights w/ auto highbeams!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.