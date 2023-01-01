$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Used
- Listing ID: 10287948
- Stock #: C12796
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV2MC198094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Radical design, refined drive-ability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4. This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This RAV4 LE comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
