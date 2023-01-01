$38,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 8 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10365057

10365057 Stock #: L1512

L1512 VIN: 2T3R1RFV1MC206734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mag Grey Metallic

Interior Colour BM00

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1512

Mileage 31,877 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Seating Heated Seats Interior Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.