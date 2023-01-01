$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,458KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV4MW126764
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9493A
- Mileage 27,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2021 Toyota RAV4