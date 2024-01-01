Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND BACKUP CAMERA! Keyless entry, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group, windshield wiper de-icer, traction control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2021 Toyota RAV4

36,391 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

AWD| HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | SAFETY SENSE | CARPLAY

2021 Toyota RAV4

AWD| HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | SAFETY SENSE | CARPLAY

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,391KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV8MC192803

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,391 KM

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ STEERING ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND BACKUP CAMERA! Keyless entry, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group, windshield wiper de-icer, traction control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota RAV4