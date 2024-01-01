$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime Plug-In Hybrid XSE TECH AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic w/Black Roof
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240906
- Mileage 36,865 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE XSE PLUG-IN HYBRID W/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE!! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, heads-up display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium JBL audio, digital display rearview mirror, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
