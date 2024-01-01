Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

29,064 KM

Details Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV1MW188864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,064 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2021 Toyota RAV4