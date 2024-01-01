Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

46,150 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV3MW109612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Toyota RAV4