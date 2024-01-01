$41,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3DWRFV3MW109612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,150 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2018 Nissan Titan Platinum 73,005 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 60,857 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE 120,438 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2021 Toyota RAV4