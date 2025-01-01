Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota RAV4

45,677 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12398523

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12398523
  2. 12398523
  3. 12398523
  4. 12398523
  5. 12398523
  6. 12398523
  7. 12398523
  8. 12398523
  9. 12398523
  10. 12398523
  11. 12398523
  12. 12398523
Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,677KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV0MW103668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,677 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Sport 74,500 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 69,000 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla LE 85,900 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4