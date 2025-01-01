Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

48,000 KM

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

12471634

2021 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV1MD005753

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9925
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
