Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota RAV4

60,098 KM

Details Features

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12815131

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12815131
  2. 12815131
  3. 12815131
  4. 12815131
  5. 12815131
  6. 12815131
  7. 12815131
  8. 12815131
  9. 12815131
  10. 12815131
  11. 12815131
  12. 12815131
  13. 12815131
Contact Seller

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV0MC192674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10046
  • Mileage 60,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Prius PRIME for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Prius PRIME 85,066 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 60,098 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 22,749 KM $39,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2021 Toyota RAV4