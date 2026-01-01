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XLE All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2021 Toyota RAV4

139,819 KM

Details Description

$26,533

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

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14439235

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14439235
  2. 14439235
  3. 14439235
  4. 14439235
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$26,533

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,819KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV9MC248908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261034
  • Mileage 139,819 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$26,533

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota RAV4