2021 Toyota RAV4

17,467 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Prime XSE AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | HYBRID | 19 ALLOYS

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

17,467KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8149336
  • Stock #: G-220035
  • VIN: JTMGB3FV0MD002911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 17,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Save on fuel in this stunning Rav4 Prime plug-in hybrid! Features include, 19 alloy wheels, black leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, dual climate control, heated + ventilated front seats, heated steering, premium JBL audio, rear camera with parking sensors, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, rain sensing wipers, roof rack, garage door opener, Sirius XM radio, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

