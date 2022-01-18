$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 4 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8149336

8149336 Stock #: G-220035

G-220035 VIN: JTMGB3FV0MD002911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 17,467 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.