$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | HYBRID | 19 ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8149336
- Stock #: G-220035
- VIN: JTMGB3FV0MD002911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 17,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Save on fuel in this stunning Rav4 Prime plug-in hybrid! Features include, 19 alloy wheels, black leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, dual climate control, heated + ventilated front seats, heated steering, premium JBL audio, rear camera with parking sensors, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, rain sensing wipers, roof rack, garage door opener, Sirius XM radio, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.