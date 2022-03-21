$71,858+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | FUEL SAVER | HTD STEERING
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$71,858
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8733275
- Stock #: G-220714
- VIN: JTMGB3FV6MD018627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 28,686 KM
Vehicle Description
Beat the rising cost of gas in this fuel efficient Rav4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid! Features include, front + rear heated seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power seat, heated leather-wrapped steering, pre-collision system with pedestrian & bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist & road edge detection, blind spot monitor, automatic high beams, rear cross traffic alert, lane tracing assist, 8-inch infotainment display, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, dual climate control, rear camera, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, and tinted windows.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.