2021 Toyota RAV4

28,686 KM

Details Description

$71,858

+ tax & licensing
$71,858

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | FUEL SAVER | HTD STEERING

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | FUEL SAVER | HTD STEERING

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$71,858

+ taxes & licensing

28,686KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8733275
  Stock #: G-220714
  VIN: JTMGB3FV6MD018627

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 28,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Beat the rising cost of gas in this fuel efficient Rav4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid! Features include, front + rear heated seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power seat, heated leather-wrapped steering, pre-collision system with pedestrian & bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist & road edge detection, blind spot monitor, automatic high beams, rear cross traffic alert, lane tracing assist, 8-inch infotainment display, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, dual climate control, rear camera, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, and tinted windows.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

