2021 Toyota Sienna
XLE 8-Passenger - $420 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$54,898
+ taxes & licensing
53,000KM
Used
VIN 5TDGRKEC3MS037193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Forward Collision Warning, Proximity Key
Compare at $57094 - Our Live Market Price is just $54898!
With a spacious interior and comfortable ride, this Toyota Sienna is one of the best minivans on the market. This 2021 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This redesigned Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This van has 53,000 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sienna's trim level is XLE 8-Passenger. Revolutionize your daily commute with this well equipped Toyota Sienna XLE that comes with a power sunroof, a large 9 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Toyota's Audio Plus sound system, a power rear liftgate and side doors, stylish aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry and a power front seats. Additional features include SofTex heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, automatic highbeams assist, tri-zone climate control plus Toyota Safety Sense technology such as adaptive cruise control, steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $419.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
